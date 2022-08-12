Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$106.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$113.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$134.27.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$98.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 31.73. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$87.06 and a 12 month high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.3699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.41%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.