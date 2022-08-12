Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 3,500 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cactus by 28.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. 3,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $463,596.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,296.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $463,596.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,296.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.