Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $94.66. 4,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,812. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $90.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus upped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,552 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.