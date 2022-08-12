Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.2 %

TLK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.