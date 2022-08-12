Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of RGLD traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.09. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

