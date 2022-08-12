Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 7,000 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 172.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 5,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WEC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.06. 3,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,496 shares of company stock worth $5,053,510. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.