PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Down 37.4% in July

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,300 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 1,509,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,443.0 days.

PostNL Stock Performance

Shares of TNTFF remained flat at $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. PostNL has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PostNL from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

Further Reading

