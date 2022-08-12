Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Shares of POST opened at $87.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Post will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

