Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST opened at $87.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Post will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Post (NYSE:POST)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.