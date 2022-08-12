Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PBKOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Pollard Banknote Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
