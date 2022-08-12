Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Shares of PBL stock opened at C$22.07 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$18.82 and a 12-month high of C$51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.09. The company has a market cap of C$594.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$113.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

PBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also

