Polis (POLIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $159.00

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Polis has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $347,817.98 and approximately $159.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005458 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.36 or 0.00556488 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005213 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00187353 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

