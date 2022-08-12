Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stake Reduced by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,386 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

PSNY stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $16.41.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

