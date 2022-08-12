Pluton (PLU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $396,801.00

Pluton (PLU) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $8.85 or 0.00037196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Pluton has a market cap of $16.38 million and approximately $396,801.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,781.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00127130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00069500 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pluton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

