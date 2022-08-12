PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLBY. Stifel Nicolaus cut PLBY Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

PLBY Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.64. 21,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,673. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PLBY Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PLBY Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

