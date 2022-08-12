PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.
PLBY Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.
Institutional Trading of PLBY Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 91.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Featured Articles
