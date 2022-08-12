PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLBY Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 91.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLBY Group Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLBY. Loop Capital reduced their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.