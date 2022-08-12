Playtech (LON:PTEC) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 602 ($7.27) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 693 ($8.37).

Playtech Stock Up 2.1 %

PTEC stock opened at GBX 469.60 ($5.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 252.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 512.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 562.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 380 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 775 ($9.36).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.90), for a total value of £414,190 ($500,471.24). In related news, insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.90), for a total value of £414,190 ($500,471.24). Also, insider John Krumins acquired 8,000 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £37,360 ($45,142.58).

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.



