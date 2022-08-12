Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.
Pixelworks Trading Down 15.7 %
NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $2.10 on Friday. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $26,630.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
