Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Pixelworks Trading Down 15.7 %

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $2.10 on Friday. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $26,630.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

About Pixelworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pixelworks by 63.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pixelworks by 165.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Pixelworks by 41.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 221,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $839,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Pixelworks by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

