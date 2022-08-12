Piper Sandler Raises DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $57.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.70.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 16.59.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,626,253 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DigitalOcean by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

