Piper Sandler Lowers Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target to $3.50

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Humacyte from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Humacyte Price Performance

Humacyte stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,507. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William John Scheessele purchased 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $49,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William John Scheessele purchased 10,525 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $49,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $49,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $116,698 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humacyte by 107.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,788 shares in the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 681.4% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 545,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 176,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 246.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 171,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

