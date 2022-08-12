Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.21% of Pinterest worth $34,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 543,128 shares of company stock worth $10,197,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $22.86 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

