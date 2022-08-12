Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Holdings Increased by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Signify Wealth owned 0.22% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 967.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 75,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $96.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $111.94.

