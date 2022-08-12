Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 957,088 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957,088 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.19% of DXC Technology worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,875 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 257.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after buying an additional 1,810,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after buying an additional 525,773 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 468.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 499,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 412,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,894,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,486,000 after acquiring an additional 327,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $41.91.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

