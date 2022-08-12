Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 68,132 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,996,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,132 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $25,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 133.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

TBLA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,583. The stock has a market cap of $676.35 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $354.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

