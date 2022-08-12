Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,181 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. 146,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,638,995. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

