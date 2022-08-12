Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.13% of ICL Group worth $20,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in ICL Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,018,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,873,000 after purchasing an additional 923,308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 1,731.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ICL Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,064 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ICL Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,981,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 224,691 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,310,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 343,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ICL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,868. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. ICL Group had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays began coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.