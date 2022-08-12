Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025,522 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.74% of ironSource worth $36,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in ironSource by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ironSource by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.03. 850,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,686,348. ironSource Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

ironSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading

