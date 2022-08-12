Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 722,493 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 722,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $60.85. 34,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,830. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

