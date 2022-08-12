Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 326,379 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,379 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $61,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,997,690. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

