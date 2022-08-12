Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,745 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.58. 19,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,577. The stock has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.15. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

