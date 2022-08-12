Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $241.86 Million Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,697,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,456 shares during the period. Global X Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 17.46% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $241,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

BUG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,348. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.