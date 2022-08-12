Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $100.61 Million Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887,826 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises approximately 1.7% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.02% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $100,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,267,000 after purchasing an additional 208,276 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,550 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,416,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,370,000 after purchasing an additional 533,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after buying an additional 948,948 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIM stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 143,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

