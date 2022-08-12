Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys New Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,016,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,401,000 after purchasing an additional 773,475 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 390,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 62,841 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 429,464 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

