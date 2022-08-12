Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 710,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,469 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $74,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $90.77. 178,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,466,986. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

