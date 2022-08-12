Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Investec cut Phoenix Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $720.00.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $7.80 on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

