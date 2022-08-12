Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 750,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.86. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

