Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Down 46.7% in July

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of PHAR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.74. 1,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

