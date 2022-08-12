Phantasma (SOUL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $297,664.00

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $36.08 million and $297,664.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,850.96 or 0.99855139 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00049190 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001287 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001829 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00027126 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000055 BTC.
About Phantasma
Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Phantasma Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.
