Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEY. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEY traded down C$0.63 on Thursday, hitting C$12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3900002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total value of C$237,347.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,234,702.95. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total transaction of C$237,347.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,234,702.95. Also, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$25,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,374,005.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,300 and have sold 207,787 shares valued at $3,098,427.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

