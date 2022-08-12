Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Petrus Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PTRUF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 32,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.68.

About Petrus Resources

Further Reading

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

