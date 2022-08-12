Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Petrus Resources Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PTRUF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 32,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.68.
About Petrus Resources
