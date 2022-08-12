Peony Price Tops $0.0512 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $16.17 million and $38,578.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 316,137,519 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

