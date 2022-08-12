Pecaut & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Pecaut & CO. lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,832 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pecaut & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.69. 34,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,236. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

