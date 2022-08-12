Pecaut & CO. Sells 4,699 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Pecaut & CO. lowered its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,857. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

