Pecaut & CO. Makes New $138,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.02. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $176.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

