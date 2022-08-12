Pecaut & CO. Has $5.21 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pecaut & CO. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.03. 61,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

