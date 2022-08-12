Pecaut & CO. Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 255.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.1% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,274. The company has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.99 and a 200 day moving average of $307.75. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

