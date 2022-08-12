Pecaut & CO. Buys 2,150 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,134 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.45. 32,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,738. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

