Pecaut & CO. Acquires New Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,433,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 117,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,655,000 after buying an additional 91,091 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,690,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,740 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.57.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.