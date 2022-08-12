Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.92.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.70%.

In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.