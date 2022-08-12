Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEARGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 296.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAR opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. Pear Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEARGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAR. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,326,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 422,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

