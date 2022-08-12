Peanut (NUX) Price Reaches $0.0167

Peanut (NUX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Peanut has a total market cap of $158,237.64 and $144,323.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peanut has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,144.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00127824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00066786 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

